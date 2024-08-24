SLERF (SLERF) Trading 28.8% Higher This Week

SLERF (SLERF) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One SLERF token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000298 BTC on exchanges. SLERF has a market cap of $95.43 million and approximately $22.05 million worth of SLERF was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SLERF has traded up 28.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000095 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.52 or 0.00247748 BTC.

SLERF Token Profile

SLERF’s total supply is 499,997,750 tokens. The official website for SLERF is www.slerf.wtf/raids. SLERF’s official Twitter account is @slerfsol.

SLERF Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SLERF (SLERF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. SLERF has a current supply of 499,997,750. The last known price of SLERF is 0.1805724 USD and is up 10.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $25,715,493.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.slerf.wtf/raids.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLERF directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SLERF should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SLERF using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

