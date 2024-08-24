SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Declares $0.11 Dividend

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

CWYUF stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $166.68 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

