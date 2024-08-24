Solid State (LON:SOLI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,396.64

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,396.64 ($18.15) and traded as low as GBX 1,335 ($17.35). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 1,355 ($17.61), with a volume of 7,381 shares traded.

Solid State Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,445.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,397.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82. The firm has a market cap of £154.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,789.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Solid State Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Solid State’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Solid State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,894.74%.

Insider Activity

Solid State Company Profile

In related news, insider John Macmichael sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.45), for a total value of £426,000 ($553,534.30). 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It also supplies electronic components and materials. The company operates through Components and Systems divisions.

