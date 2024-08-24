Sound Stewardship LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sound Stewardship LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.8% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,816,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 106,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,567,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $297,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,583,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,917. The stock has a market cap of $84.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

