Sound Stewardship LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Sound Stewardship LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period.

BSJR stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.49. 96,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,073. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $22.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

