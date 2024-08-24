Sound Stewardship LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Sound Stewardship LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises about 0.7% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 817,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.75. 41,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,739. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $85.04 and a 12 month high of $117.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

