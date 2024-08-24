Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Shares of Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 563464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market cap of C$25.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68.

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.46 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern Energy Corp. will post 0.0865922 EPS for the current year.

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

