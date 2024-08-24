SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Hits New 12-Month High at $96.42

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.42 and last traded at $96.41, with a volume of 1094421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.27.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.50.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 86,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 57,725 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.