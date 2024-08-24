SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,132,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter.

SDY stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.24. 137,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,984. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.12. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $138.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

