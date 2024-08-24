Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Decreases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,086,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,053. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $40.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

