Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up 5.5% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $19,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.96. 510,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,530. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.77. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $42.98.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

