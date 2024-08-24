Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,486 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,867,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,097,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,280,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,933. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.82 and a 200-day moving average of $260.46. The stock has a market cap of $416.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

