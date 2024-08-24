Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Sells 209 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $377.79. 727,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,280. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.97. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $392.14. The firm has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

