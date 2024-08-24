Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Sportradar Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 187.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sportradar Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000.

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. Sportradar Group has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.11, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.05.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.