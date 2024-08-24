Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Shares Purchased by Avalon Capital Management

Avalon Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the quarter. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,121,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,859,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,336,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 121,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 26,487 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:URNM traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.17. The stock had a trading volume of 917,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,466. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $60.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

