StarHub Ltd (SRHBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on September 23rd

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1826 per share on Monday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.
StarHub Stock Performance
Shares of StarHub stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69. StarHub has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $9.07.
StarHub Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than StarHub
- Trading Halts Explained
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for StarHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.