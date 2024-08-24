Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for August 24th (BGI, BIOL, CETX, CHCI, CNET, CONN, DFS, ENSV, ENV, ESGR)

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, August 24th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.