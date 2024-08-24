StockNews.com Downgrades Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) to Hold

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.27.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock traded down $45.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $619.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,112,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,187. The firm has a market cap of $173.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit has a 1-year low of $473.56 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $639.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $634.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $2,101,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Intuit by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after purchasing an additional 727,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Intuit by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,176,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $735,480,000 after purchasing an additional 416,099 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

