StockNews.com Lowers Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised Criteo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Criteo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.80.

Get Criteo alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRTO

Criteo Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CRTO opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 0.99. Criteo has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $49.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.73.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $471.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.64 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $250,013.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,565,943.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $250,013.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,565,943.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $42,911.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,088 shares of company stock valued at $506,706. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Criteo

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Criteo by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,511 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Criteo by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 162,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 74,774 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Criteo by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 51,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 523.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 59,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 49,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.