Stratis Price Up 13.4% Over Last Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0519 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and $37,241.20 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stratis has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.79 or 0.04356608 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00042955 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00007946 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00013584 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008357 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

