Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.48

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and traded as low as $18.24. Subsea 7 shares last traded at $18.24, with a volume of 10,123 shares trading hands.

Subsea 7 Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 93.35 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 S.A. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.