Sui Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.63 Billion (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Sui coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001576 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sui has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. Sui has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and approximately $426.16 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sui Coin Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,596,086,127 coins. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,596,086,126.6588883 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.99799776 USD and is up 14.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 304 active market(s) with $436,887,110.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

