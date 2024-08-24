Sumitomo Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Stock Price Up 56.3%

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 56.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. 101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Sumitomo Pharma Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48.

About Sumitomo Pharma

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, uterine fibroids, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, advanced prostate cancer, overactive bladder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

