SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,225 shares in the company, valued at $309,589.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NUS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 81,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.19 million, a PE ratio of -159.58 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $439.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.87 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

