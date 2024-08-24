Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Earnings Results

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $558.24 on Friday. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $434.14 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a PE ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $571.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $566.53.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total value of $2,527,410.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,195,149.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total value of $2,527,410.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,195,149.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total transaction of $3,197,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at $897,069.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,830 shares of company stock worth $42,643,721. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNPS

About Synopsys

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.