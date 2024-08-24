TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.57. 10,687,337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 20,236,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WULF shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on TeraWulf from $4.20 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on TeraWulf from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09.

In other news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $227,487.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

