Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stock Holdings Cut by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. lessened its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Terex by 57.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the second quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other news, Director Andra Rush purchased 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.36 per share, with a total value of $119,863.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,995.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Terex from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Terex from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Terex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.30.

Terex Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Terex stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $55.35. 379,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,953. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.57. Terex Co. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Terex’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

