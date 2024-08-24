Tevis Investment Management Sells 489 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tevis Investment Management trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.5% of Tevis Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 10,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $1,797,624.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,665.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,259 shares of company stock worth $21,628,393. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.01. 268,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,573,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $171.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.