Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.95.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded up $6.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,112,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,549,852. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $210.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.11. The company has a market capitalization of $191.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

