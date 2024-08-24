Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $15,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $168.67. 280,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,872. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.36 and a 200 day moving average of $160.20. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.86.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

