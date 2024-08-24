TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on TFII shares. Cormark upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. National Bank Financial cut shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on TFI International from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TFI International from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

NYSE TFII opened at $147.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.51. TFI International has a 1 year low of $104.91 and a 1 year high of $162.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. TFI International had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. TFI International’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in TFI International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in TFI International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

