The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 724,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,655 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AES were worth $12,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AES. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in AES by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,348,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,373,460,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009,718 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of AES by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 77,641,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,392,110,000 after buying an additional 7,969,594 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 1st quarter worth about $123,272,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AES by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,441,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AES by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,725,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.08. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $22.21.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. AES had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

AES has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn cut AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

