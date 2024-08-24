The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,820. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.86.

CI stock traded up $7.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $353.99. 1,425,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,043. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

