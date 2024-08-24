The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Powers Advisory Group LLC

Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 450,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,549,000 after purchasing an additional 89,139 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,827,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,990,292. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $70.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,014,029 shares of company stock worth $581,682,074 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

