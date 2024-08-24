The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Position Raised by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 51,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Stephens boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $99.50. 118,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,100. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.59 and a 12-month high of $104.71. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.23.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

