The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:GGZ)

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Stock Performance
Shares of GGZ opened at $12.06 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.63.
About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust
