The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 4,205 Shares of Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $44,951.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,826,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,530,138.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,481 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $203,966.07.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,714 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $211,697.08.

On Friday, August 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,200 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $12,516.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,903 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $112,737.02.

On Thursday, July 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 36,371 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $370,620.49.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 22,571 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $227,515.68.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 29,088 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $276,917.76.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 69,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

