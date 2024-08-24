The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $244.17

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 244.17 ($3.17) and traded as high as GBX 252.22 ($3.28). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 250.50 ($3.25), with a volume of 928,134 shares changing hands.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 244.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 233.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,520.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.58.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,000.00%.

About The Mercantile Investment Trust

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

