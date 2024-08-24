The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Trading 18.2% Higher

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 18.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 23,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 18,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39.
The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 161.91% and a negative net margin of 110.49%.
The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.
