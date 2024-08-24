The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,360 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 0.4% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88,379 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,865 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,316,676 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $217,327,000 after purchasing an additional 35,874 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.47. 4,406,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,450,156. The company has a market cap of $135.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $121.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

