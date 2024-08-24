The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Receives $30.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

NASDAQ:COCO opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65. Vita Coco has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $33.29.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vita Coco news, Director John Zupo sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $138,569.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,782.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vita Coco news, insider Es Charles Van sold 6,700 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $201,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,946.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Zupo sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $138,569.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,782.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,874 shares of company stock valued at $945,365. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COCO. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth $796,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 181,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 87,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

