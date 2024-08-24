The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WEIR. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,600 ($33.78) to GBX 2,450 ($31.83) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,075 ($26.96) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,475 ($32.16) to GBX 2,500 ($32.48) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, The Weir Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,301.25 ($29.90).

WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,938 ($25.18) on Tuesday. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,652.50 ($21.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,210.25 ($28.72). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85. The stock has a market cap of £5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,280.00, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,956.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,982.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 17.90 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The Weir Group’s payout ratio is 4,588.24%.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

