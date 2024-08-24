TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.090-4.130 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $55.8 billion-$56.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.0 billion. TJX Companies also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.09-4.13 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $119.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $121.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.86 and a 200-day moving average of $103.27.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

