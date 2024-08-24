TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.09-4.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.13. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.090-4.130 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $119.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $121.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.27.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

