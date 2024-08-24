Toncoin (TON) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $226.24 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $23.21 billion and approximately $226.24 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Toncoin has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $6.80 or 0.00010576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,111,023,520 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,110,987,931.760685 with 2,527,141,144.172325 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.68905538 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 523 active market(s) with $264,665,780.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

