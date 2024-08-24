Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.34

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$26.34 and last traded at C$26.34, with a volume of 13583 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TPZ shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.50 to C$32.50 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.50 to C$28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.96.

Topaz Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$24.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.73 and a beta of 0.51.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.05. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of C$78.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Topaz Energy Corp. will post 0.1817651 earnings per share for the current year.

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is presently 356.76%.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

