Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Announces Earnings Results

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $59.35. 1,901,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day moving average of $57.68.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.739 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.