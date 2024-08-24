Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.56

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.56 and traded as high as C$16.54. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$16.48, with a volume of 83,105 shares.

TCL.A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transcontinental presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.50.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

