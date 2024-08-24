Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 8,164 Shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Galectin Therapeutics were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 398,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 214,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 38,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GALT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ GALT remained flat at $2.31 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.63. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $4.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galectin Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.