Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 8,164 Shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Galectin Therapeutics were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 398,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 214,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 38,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GALT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.
NASDAQ GALT remained flat at $2.31 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.63. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $4.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
