Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1,744.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trex by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TREX traded up $3.45 on Friday, hitting $67.53. 905,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,824. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average of $85.29. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.59 and a twelve month high of $101.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $376.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.87 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Trex from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens cut shares of Trex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.88.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

